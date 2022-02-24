Despite 2 straight losses, Rutgers ready for NCAA run

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Coach Steve Pikiell and Rutgers are just about to finish one of the toughest stretches in college basketball history. The Scarlet Knights will wrap up a run of six of seven games against ranked teams when they host No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday. Rutgers has gone 4-2 in the stretch and thrust itself back into the NCAA Tournament picture. The run included wins over four straight ranked opponents. The Scarlet Knights are 16-11 overall and 10-7 in the tough Big Ten Conference.