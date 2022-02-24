Curry, Warriors return from All-Star break to rout Blazers

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Stephen Curry had 18 points and 14 assists and the Golden State Warriors returned from the All-Star break to rout the Portland Trail Blazers 132-95 on Thursday night. Klay Thompson also had 18 points for the Warriors. They lost four of their last five before the break. The Warriors led by 37 points in the second half and rested their starters in the fourth quarter. Anfernee Simons had 24 points for Portland. The Trail Blazers had won four in a row.