Salah, Mane both score 2, Liverpool hammers Leeds 6-0 in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool trimmed the gap on Premier League leader Manchester City to just three points after clinically dismantling Leeds in a 6-0 thrashing. Mohamed Salah converted two penalties in the first half either side of a rare goal from center back Joel Matip. That took Salah’s tally to 27 for the season and a leading 19 in the league. The Reds could easily have doubled that score in the opening 45 minutes alone against the league’s worst defense, which has now conceded 56 goals in 25 matches. Sadio Mane’s double and Virgil van Dijk’s header in the final 10 minutes put the gloss on a ninth successive victory in all competitions.