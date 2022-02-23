Edwards scores 21, No. 14 Houston tops Tulane 81-67

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, and No. 14 Houston defeated Tulane 81-67. Taze Moore scored 18 points and Fabian White Jr. had 12 points and three blocked shots for the Cougars, who shot 62% in the second half. J’Wan Roberts grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked two shots for Houston, which outrebounded the Green Wave 43-28. Jalen Cook scored 19 points and Kevin Cross added 16 for Tulane. The Green Wave led by as many as five points in the first half, but struggled to stay close throughout the second half.