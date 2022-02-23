Djokovic beats Khachanov in Dubai for 2nd win of year

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won his second match of the year when he beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (2) on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships. Djokovic couldn’t defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. The 34-year-old Serb said he’s missed playing competitively. He says “professional tennis is my love. I enjoy traveling, I enjoy playing, I enjoy hopefully bringing some positive emotions and memories to people that come to watch.” He will next play Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely.