Cavaliers promote Mike Gansey from assistant to GM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to GM. Gansey has been with the Cavs since 2011. He will have an increased role in draft preparations while working with Koby Altman, who was recently promoted from GM to president of basketball operations. The 39-year-old Gansey is a Northeast Ohio native. He played collegiately at West Virginia. Gansey previously served as GM for the Cleveland Charge of the NBA’s G League. Also, the Cavs elevated Brandon Weems to assistant GM after he worked as the senior director of player personnel. Weems is a longtime friend and former high school teammate of LeBron James.