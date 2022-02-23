Blackhawks forward Khaira has season-ending back surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira will miss the rest of the season after he had surgery on his lower back. Khaira had the operation on Tuesday, and team physician Michael Terry says he is expected to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks. The last game of the regular season for the struggling Blackhawks is scheduled for April 29. The 27-year-old Khaira had three goals and no assists in 27 games in his first season with the Blackhawks. He agreed to a two-year contract in July that carries a $975,000 salary-cap hit.