Sue Bird says ‘all signs’ point to ’22 being her last season

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird says all signs are pointing toward the 2022 season being her last in the WNBA, but she does not want the upcoming season to be a farewell tour. The four-time WNBA champion and 12-time All-Star previously announced she would return for one more season. She waited until Seattle recently finished its offseason maneuvers, which included bringing back Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart, before signing her deal with the Storm.