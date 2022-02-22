Liverpool strikers Jota, Firmino big doubts for cup final

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool strikers Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are big doubts for the English League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the two players had “no chance” of featuring against Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday. Jota is nursing an ankle injury and Firmino is out with a muscle problem. Klopp hasn’t ruled them out of the final at Wembley Stadium but isn’t sounding optimistic. Klopp says “they were not on the pitch for training so that’s not a good sign.”