Kozlov upsets Dimitrov, next faces Nadal at Mexican Open

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

AP Sports Writer

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Stefan Kozlov has overcome cramps in an upset win over Grigor Dimitrov in a 3-hour, 21-minute opener to move into a second-round match against Rafael Nadal at the Mexican Open. The No. 130-ranked Kozlov got a spot in the main draw as lucky loser after Maxime Cressy withdrew because of injury. John Isner outlasted Fernando Verdasco 7-5, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) in 3 hours and 13 minutes in an earlier match. Seventh-seeded Taylor Fritz beat Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3 and eighth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta beat Oscar Otte 6-2, 6-4 in other first-round matches.