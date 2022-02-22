Curry blazing her own trail in Portland as an assistant

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Edniesha Curry is in the midst of her first season as an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers. She’s one of just six women currently working as assistants in the NBA and the first to work in that capacity for the Blazers. While Curry is blazing a trail in Portland, this is not a novelty to her. She was the only woman to be an assistant for a Division I men’s team when she was on the staff at Maine for the 2018-19 season. She’s currently one of several women in high-profile positions for the Trail Blazers.