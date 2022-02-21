UGa assistant Luke steps down to spend more time with family

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Matt Luke has resigned as Georgia’s associate head coach and offensive line assistant to spend more time with his family. Head coach Kirby Smart made the announcement Monday. The 45-year-old Luke is a former head coach at Mississippi. He spent the last two seasons working for Smart, helping the Bulldogs win their first national championship since 1980. Luke has coached for the past 23 years, including four stints at Ole Miss. He was head coach at his alma mater from 2017-19. Luke compiled a record of 15-21 before he was fired.