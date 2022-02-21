Outgoing GM Colbert: Steelers will add QB depth in offseason

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Outgoing Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert says the team will look to add to its quarterback depth during the offseason. The Steelers are searching for a new starter for the first time in nearly 20 years following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. Colbert says the team believes in longtime backup Mason Rudolph, but will likely bring in some fresh faces to compete with Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins for the right to be the Week 1 starter. Colbert, who is stepping down after the draft, said he does not anticipate announcing his replacement until later this spring.