Lukaku back in spotlight as struggles continue at Chelsea

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Romelu Lukaku’s struggles at Chelsea this season can be put down to a whole host of potential factors. They include a lack of confidence, injuries to his main chance creators, tiredness and defensive opponents. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has another possible explanation. Tuchel says “there’s a history of strikers struggling a little bit at Chelsea.” Tuchel notes Chelsea plays a more physical game than other top teams and that places extra demands on the team’s lone striker. Lukaku has 10 goals in 28 games for Chelsea this season after joining from Inter Milan. His next game is against Lille on Tuesday in the Champions League last 16.