Greece to close supporters’ clubs after soccer-linked murder

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Soccer supporters’ clubs will be suspended in Greece for five months as part of a crackdown triggered by the murder of a 19-year-old who was stabbed and beaten to death by soccer hooligans in the northern city of Thessaloniki.  The Feb. 1 murder of Thessaloniki resident Alkis Kambanos has shocked the city and soccer fans nationwide ‒ in a country that has struggled to tame sport related violence and corruption for decades. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the attack.  

