Allen, McNair lead New Mexico State past Seattle U 68-55

SEATTLE (AP) — Teddy Allen finished with 19 points and five assists, Will McNair Jr. added 14 points and 14 rebounds and New Mexico State pulled away late to beat Seattle University 68-55. With the victory, the Aggies (23-4, 13-2) claim sole possession of first place in the Western Athletic Conference. Allen scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points to guide New Mexico State to a 31-28 lead at halftime. Allen scored the first two baskets of the second half to push the lead to seven. Johnny McCants sank a 3-pointer to spark a 12-3 game-ending run. Sir’Jabari Rice hit three 3-pointers and scored 11. Darrion Trammell had 24 points to pace the Redhawks (21-7, 12-3).