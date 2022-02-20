Wolves beat Leicester 2-1 in push for Euro qualification

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Daniel Podence helped Wolverhampton’s push for European qualification by clinching a 2-1 win over Leicester in the Premier League. It was Leicester’s failure to clear a cross from Podence that led to the opener in the ninth minute with Raul Jimenez laying the ball back to Ruben Neves who shot through the hands of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Podence’s winner, after Ademola Lookman poked in the equalizer in the 41st, ensured Wolves remained six points behind fourth-place Manchester United with two games in hand. Leicester is 11th in the standings after going a fifth league game without a win.