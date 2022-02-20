US women take advantage of 3 own goals to beat New Zealand

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh scored second-half goals for the U.S. women’s national team and three own goals in the first half by New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore propelled the Americans to a 5-0 victory on Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup. The U.S. played to a scoreless draw against the Czech Republic Thursday night but bounced back against the Football Ferns. The three own goals by Moore is the first time that has happened in a U.S. women’s national team match.