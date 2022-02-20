Teder leads Washington State over No. 8 Arizona 72-67

By CADEN FRANK

Associated Press

Johanna Teder scored 21 points, including seven in the final two minutes, and Washington State beat No. 8 Arizona 72-67. Belle Murekatete contributed 16 points, making 8-of-10 shots, and Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 while also leading the Cougars (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12) with six assists. With 2:44 left, Arizona (19-5, 9-5) cut the Cougars nine point lead to just two on a three pointer from Helena Pueyo. But with 1:45 to go Teder knocked down her fifth 3-pointer of the day to put Washington State up five.