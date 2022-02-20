Skip to Content
Stormy six-goal thriller: Man United sinks Leeds in EPL

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

LEEDS, England (AP) — Manchester United conceded twice in 24 seconds at Leeds to throw away the lead before goals from substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga secured a 4-2 victory in the Premier League. The first-half headers from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes were wiped out by Rodrigo and Raphinha goals. But United came back to edge the six-goal thriller to help its mission to stay fourth. Leeds is five points above the relegation zone. Sunday’s late game saw Wolverhampton host Leicester.

