Scramble to sign Aubameyang starts to pay off for Barcelona

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The last-minute scramble to secure the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started to pay off for Barcelona. Aubameyang scored his first two goals since joining from Arsenal at the end of the winter transfer window and led the Catalan club to a resounding 4-1 win at Valencia in the Spanish league. Ousmane Dembélé was back in the starting lineup and set up Frenkie de Jong’s goal in the first half. Pedri González also scored as Barcelona ended a two-game winless run in all competitions. It was the fifth loss in the last seven league games for Valencia.