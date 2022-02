NEW YORK — Jose Perez had 23 points as Manhattan got past Rider 84-78 in overtime. Allen Powell made a 3-pointer for what would be Rider’s only points of overtime and the Broncs trailed 79-78 with 2:20 to go. Rider did not score again and Manhattan closed it out by making 5 of 6 free throws. Powell led the Broncs with 17 points.