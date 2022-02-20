Pefok reaches 20 goals, scores for 3rd straight game

By The Associated Press

American Jordan Pefok reached 20 goals in a season for the first time, scoring for the third straight game to help Young Boys draw 2-2 at Grasshoppers in the Swiss Super League. Pefok converted a penalty kick in the 53rd minute to put Young Boys ahead 1-0. A 25-year-old forward, Pefok has 15 goals in 21 league matches this season. He has played 34 club games overall. His previous high of 18 goals was set with Reims in the French second tier in 2017-18.