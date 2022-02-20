No. 9 Michigan takes Big Ten lead with win over Maryland

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 29 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 9 Michigan take over first place in the Big Ten with a 71-59 victory over 13th-ranked Maryland. Laila Phelia contributed 11 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Wolverines (21-4, 12-3 Big Ten). It was the Wolverines’ second win over the Terrapins this season, also beating Maryland 69-49 on Jan. 16. Maryland (20-7, 12-4) got within two early in the fourth before Hillmon’s three-point play started a 10-0 run that put the game away. Maddie Nolan’s layup capped the burst with 6:37 left and made it 55-43. The Terrapins could only get within five the rest of the way. Chloe Bibby led the Terrapins with 15 points.