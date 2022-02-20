Michigan’s Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after Badgers win

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard appeared to throw a punch after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the postgame handshake line following the Badgers’ 77-63 victory. It was unclear what upset Howard, but Wisconsin was up 15 when it took a timeout with 15 seconds left. After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing toward Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, and players from each side got involved in the skirmish. Johnny Davis scored 25 points for No. 15 Wisconsin, which is battling No. 5 Purdue and No. 12 Illinois for the Big Ten title.