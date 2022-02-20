Human rights? China won that Winter Olympics battle. Almost.

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Winter Games, host China succeeded in squelching public discussion by athletes of its human rights record. Well, almost but not entirely. Three-time Olympian Gus Kenworthy took the remarkable, perhaps even brave, decision to criticise “human rights atrocities” while still at the Games. The British skier was a notable exception. Other Olympians with any qualms about chasing Olympic medals in a country accused of genocide against its Muslim Uyghur population and other abuses kept their views on those topics to themselves. At least for the durations of their stay. Back home and feeling unmuzzled, some are now starting to make their voices heard.