US men’s hockey team gets noise complaint after Olympic loss

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says it spoke to the men’s hockey team after members were involved in a noisy late-night party at the athletes village. The USOPC confirmed to The Associated Press that a noise complaint was reported. No property damage was involved, and no one was kicked out. It was not at all like the 1998 Nagano Olympics when U.S. players from the NHL caused $3,000 in damage by trashing apartments and throwing chairs and a fire extinguisher through windows to a courtyard below.