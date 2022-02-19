Transgender Penn swimmer Thomas ends Ivy meet with 3rd title

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas won her lone individual matchup of the week with Yale’s Iszac Henig at the Ivy League championship, edging Henig to win the 100-meter freestyle. It was the third title of the meet for Thomas. Henig is a transgender man competing on Yale’s women’s team who beat Thomas in the 100 freestyle at a meet last month. After Thomas’ win, she embraced Henig. Both of them have dealt with intensified media coverage this week.