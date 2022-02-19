Title race is back on in EPL after Kane sinks Man City

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The Premier League title race really is back on and it’s all because of Harry Kane. The striker Manchester City wanted to sign in the offseason last year consigned the leaders to their first league loss in nearly four months by scoring twice for Tottenham in a dramatic 3-2 win. His second was the winning goal and it came in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Kane celebrating scoring goals at Etihad Stadium was something City fans thought they’d enjoy seeing this season but they weren’t this time. Liverpool beat Norwich 3-1 and is just six points behind City before hosting Leeds on Wednesday for its game in hand.