Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired the former Miami Dolphins coach to serve as a senior defensive assistant. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices. Flores, who is Black, was fired in Miami despite leading the franchise to consecutive winning seasons. Flores has maintained his lawsuit would continue even if he found another coaching position. He joins a restructured defensive coaching staff in Pittsburgh. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is the league’s longest-tenured Black head coach.