Southampton has unlikely scorers in 2-0 EPL win over Everton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long struck rare Premier League goals as Southampton overwhelmed Everton in a 2-0 win on the south coast. If Armstrong was ecstatic to end a drought running from April 4 last year, Long stepped off the bench to top that sense of relief with his first touch. The Ireland striker’s last league goal for Saints came in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Feb. 22, 2020. Just as Saints’ goalscorers are enjoying a resurgence, so too is Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team. Southampton extended its recent fine run to just one defeat in 11 matches in all competitions with another impressive showing.

