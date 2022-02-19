Skip to Content
Sochan and shorthanded No. 7 Baylor get past TCU 72-62

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jeremy Sochan matched his season high with 17 points as five players scored in double figures for seventh-ranked Baylor. The Bears led throughout despite missing two hurting guards in a 72-62 victory over TCU. Baylor played with only six players, except for a two-minute stretch by a seldom-used sophomore in the first half. Matthew Mayer added 16 points for the 22-5 Bears. Emanuel Miller and Micah Peavy had 16 points for 16-8 TCU. A week after 6-foot-8 post Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua tore multiple ligaments in his left knee, the Bears were also without guards Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer. 

