MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Rashad Smith had a career-high 22 points to help Idaho fend off beat Eastern Washington 83-80. Smith made 8 for 10 shots from the floor for the Vandals (8-18, 5-11 Big Sky Conference). Tanner Christensen had 18 points. Angelo Allegri tied a career high with 23 points for the Eagles (14-13, 8-8).