Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn’t like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn’t see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that if the player takes the stance that Simmons took with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, there’s no easy way to prevent it. As the pandemic eases, Silver also talked of taking the league back on the road again, for games outside the U.S.