STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 27 points and Tykei Greene added a double-double as Stony Brook topped Hartford 88-82. Roberts hit 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Seawolves (16-11, 8-6 America East Conference). Greene finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Hartford scored 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team. Austin Williams had 27 points and six assists to lead the Hawks (8-17, 6-7).