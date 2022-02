TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 30 points as Florida A&M turned back Alabama State 86-83 in overtime. Kamron Reaves tied a career high with 23 points and had six assists for the Rattlers (11-14, 9-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Reaves made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 6 seconds to preserve the victory. Juan Reyna had 24 points for the Hornets (7-20, 5-9), who have now lost four games in a row.