Pippen scores 23, Vanderbilt holds off Texas A&M 72-67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points and Vanderbilt finished strong to defeat Texas A&M 72-67. Texas A&M’s Tyrece Radford scored the last five points in a 9-0 run that turned a 50-45 deficit into a four-point lead midway through the second half. There were a couple of lead changes before Robbins made a pair of free throws then a jumper that gave the Commodores a 64-61 lead, setting up a final three minutes in which Vanderbilt scored six of the game’s last eight points. Quenton Jackson, who leads the Aggies in scoring at 13.4 ppg, scored 23 points.

