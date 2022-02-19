No. 7 Baylor women finish quick sweep of TCU with 78-59 win

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had 14 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out and the No. 7 Baylor women beat TCU 78-59 for a second win in four days over the Horned Frogs. The Bears have 33 consecutive victories against the Horned Frogs going back to 1990. Okako Adika had 23 points and nine rebounds for TCU. A nine-game losing streak for the Horned Frogs in their longest since dropping their first 13 conference games as a Big 12 member in 2012-13.