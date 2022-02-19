McDavid leads Oilers past Jets 4-2 for 5th straight win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor McDavid scored a goal and added two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to their fifth straight victory under interim coach Jay Woodcroft, 4-2 over the Winnipeg Jets. McDavid’s three points give him 71 for the season, two ahead of Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who had an assist against the Jets, for the NHL lead. Zach Hyman, Kailer Yamamoto and Darnell Nurse also had goals for Edmonton, and Tyson Barrie had two assists. Mikko Koskinen stopped 22 shots for Edmonton in his first game since going into the COVID-19 protocol after the all-star break. Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor scored a pair of third-period goals for Winnipeg.