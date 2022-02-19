Johaug wins 3rd Olympic gold in Beijing; Diggins gets silver

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Norwegian great Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics and Jessie Diggins took silver for the best result by an American in an individual cross-country skiing event since 1976. Johaug went out front early in the 30-kilometer mass start race and held on to win. Johaug also won the skiathlon and the 10-kilometer classic race. Diggins dropped to the ground after crossing the finish line in second. Kerttu Niskanen of Finland took bronze. Diggins’s silver matched the best result ever by an American in an individual cross-country skiing event. Bill Koch won silver in the men’s 30-kilometer race at the 1976 Innsbruck Olympics.