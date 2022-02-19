Home court: LeBron savors special All-Star trip back to Ohio

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James got the chance to live out his childhood All-Star dream. Back in his home state of Ohio for this year’s game, the 18-tme All-Star was on the court where he burst onto the national scene as a prep phenom. He was surrounded by friends and high school teammates who once shared his hopes of making it to the NBA. James was 12 years old the last time the All-Star Game was in Cleveland and he could never have imagined that 25 years later he would be the one kids were wishing they could meet. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar says this has been “the strangest” season of his career, but he feels confident his team can make a late playoff push.