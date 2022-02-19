Hill wins at Daytona as airborne crash ends Xfinity opener

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Hill won the Xfinity Series opener at Daytona when the field was frozen because of a spectacular crash that stripped Myatt Snider’s damaged car to a carcass. Hill pulled alongside leader AJ Allmendinger on the final lap Saturday and was scored ahead when NASCAR called the caution. Snider, racing in the tight pack of traffic several rows back from the leaders, was bumped from behind and spun a hard right into the wall. Snider’s car was then hit again, causing the car to lift and tumble back down onto the track surface. NASCAR declared Hill the winner. It was his first race with Richard Childress Racing.