Grady’s 25 spark No. 4 Kentucky’s rally past No. 25 Alabama

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kellan Grady made seven 3-pointers for a season-high 25 points, Oscar Tshiebwe added 21 points with 14 rebounds and No. 4 Kentucky rallied twice to top No. 25 Alabama 90-81. Short-handed because of injuries to starting guards TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler, the Wildcats trailed 46-34 with 3½ minutes remaining before halftime before closing with 13 unanswered points for their first lead and capped by Grady’s 3-pointer. The Crimson Tide led 56-54 in the second before Kentucky responded with a 20-2 surge over 5:47 to seize control at 74-58. Keon Ellis had a season-high 28 points for the Crimson Tide. Kentucky improved to 22-5.