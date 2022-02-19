Gonzales scores 21, No. 20 BYU women roll past Gonzaga 63-39

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and No. 20 BYU dominated the middle two quarters to romp to a 63-39 win over Gonzaga. Paisley Harding added 16 points for the Cougars, who won their 30th straight at home and swept the Bulldogs this season. Lauren Gustin grabbed 13 rebounds and Harding had seven assists as BYU had helpers on 20 of 23 baskets. The game drew a crowd of 6,289, the largest home crowd ever for a women’s game at the BYU Marriott Center. Melody Kempton scored 11 points for Gonzaga.