Frazier, Knierim focus on Olympic skate amid ceremony appeal

By SALLY HO
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — American pairs skaters Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim said they were left alone to concentrate on their free skate while teammates appealed to stage a medal ceremony for their team silver left in limbo amid a Russian doping scandal. Frazier and Knierim said they have not been directly involved in the team’s lawsuit demanding a medal ceremony before the Winter Olympics close Sunday. A team spokesperson said it was other athletes who reached out to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s ombudsman, who then worked on their behalf to file the suit.

