Finland hockey player goes from isolation to Olympic final

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Finland men’s hockey player Marko Anttila spent his first six days at the Beijing Olympics in an isolation hotel after testing positive for the coronavirus. Now, he and his teammates are in the final with the chance to bring home the country’s first Olympic hockey gold medal. The 36-year-old was motivated by this possibility while fending off loneliness in quarantine. Anttila worked out and stayed in shape to be able to get back into form quickly. He missed only one game and has scored two goals on Finland’s run to the gold medal game against Russia.