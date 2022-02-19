Dingle scores 31, Penn gets last bucket to edge Brown 89-88

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Jordan Dingle had 31 points, Clark Slajchert made the last shot of the game, and Penn narrowly defeated Brown 89-88. Kino Lilly Jr.’s 3-pointer gave Brown an 88-87 lead with 5.1 seconds remaining. Clark Slajchert then got the ball near midcourt, drove the lane and floated a shot that went through the net with 0.4 seconds left. Max Martz added 18 points for Penn (12-13, 9-3 Ivy League). Slajchert finished with 16 points. Lilly scored 20 points and Dan Friday had 19 for the Bears (12-15, 4-8).