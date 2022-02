BATON ROUGE, La. — Shawndarius Cowart recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Grambling State to a 61-57 win over Southern. Grambling took its first lead of the game, 59-5’7, when Tra’Michael Moton hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left. Cam Christon added two free throws for the final margin.Tyrone Lyons led the Jaguars with 12 points.