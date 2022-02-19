Coach K returns, No. 9 Duke rolls past Florida State 88-70

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 17 points as No. 9 Duke beat Florida State 88-70 with retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski back after missing the second half of the Blue Devils’ previous game because he wasn’t feeling well. Reserve forward Joey Baker provided a big lift for Duke, scoring 12 points on four first-half 3-pointers. That included two straight during Duke’s lead-stretching run shortly before halftime. The Blue Devils are now in sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Freshman Matthew Cleveland had 16 points to lead Florida State.