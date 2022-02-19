Brewer scores 25, leads FIU over Rice 80-78

MIAMI — Tevin Brewer matched his career high with 25 points to help Florida International beat Rice 80-77 on Saturday night. Travis Evee’s 3-pointer for Rice tied the game at 77 with 11 seconds remaining. Clevon Brown split a pair of free throws for FIU before Carl Pierre missed a 3-point attempt on the ensuing possession. Isaiah Banks then made a pair of free throws to seal it. Denver Jones had 18 points and six rebounds for Florida International (15-12, 5-9 Conference USA). Banks added 14 points. Evee had 20 points for the Owls (14-12, 6-8).